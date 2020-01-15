Dorian Lpg Ltd Shares Up 53.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) on August 19th, 2019 at $9.68. In approximately 5 months, Dorian Lpg Ltd has returned 53.31% as of today's recent price of $14.84.

Over the past year, Dorian Lpg Ltd has traded in a range of $5.26 to $16.68 and is now at $14.84, 182% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Dorian LPG Limited operates in the shipping industry. The Company owns and operates tankers for liquefied petroleum gas transportation. Dorian LPG offers its services worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dorian Lpg Ltd shares.

