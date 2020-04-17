SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on April 1st, 2020 at $41.29. In approximately 2 weeks, Masonite Interna has returned 4.43% as of today's recent price of $43.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masonite Interna have traded between a low of $34.88 and a high of $89.20 and are now at $43.12, which is 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.

