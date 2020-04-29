Donaldson Co Inc Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DCI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) on April 8th, 2020 at $40.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Donaldson Co Inc has returned 10.35% as of today's recent price of $44.77.

Donaldson Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.32 and a 52-week low of $31.08 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $44.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company's products include filters and emission control products for heavy duty mobile equipment, in-plant air cleaning systems, air intake systems for industrial gas turbines, and specialized filters for computer disk drives, aircraft cabins, and semiconductors. Donaldson operates around the world.

