Domtar Corp Shares Down 37.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) on January 30th, 2020 at $35.58. In approximately 2 months, Domtar Corp has returned 37.88% as of today's recent price of $22.10.

Over the past year, Domtar Corp has traded in a range of $18.40 to $50.71 and is now at $22.10, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.24% lower and 4.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Domtar Corporation manufactures and markets uncoated freesheet paper. The Company also manufactures papergrade, fluff, and specialty pulp, as well as distributes business, printing and publishing papers, and certain industrial products. Domtar also manufactures and supplies a complete line of adult incontinence products and distributes disposable washcloths.

