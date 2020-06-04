Domtar Corp Has Returned 38.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) on January 30th, 2020 at $35.58. In approximately 2 months, Domtar Corp has returned 37.96% as of today's recent price of $22.07.

Domtar Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.71 and a 52-week low of $18.40 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $22.07 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

Domtar Corporation manufactures and markets uncoated freesheet paper. The Company also manufactures papergrade, fluff, and specialty pulp, as well as distributes business, printing and publishing papers, and certain industrial products. Domtar also manufactures and supplies a complete line of adult incontinence products and distributes disposable washcloths.

