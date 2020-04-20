Domtar Corp Down 41.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) on January 30th, 2020 at $35.58. In approximately 3 months, Domtar Corp has returned 40.97% as of today's recent price of $21.00.

Over the past year, Domtar Corp has traded in a range of $18.40 to $49.92 and is now at $21.00, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Domtar Corporation manufactures and markets uncoated freesheet paper. The Company also manufactures papergrade, fluff, and specialty pulp, as well as distributes business, printing and publishing papers, and certain industrial products. Domtar also manufactures and supplies a complete line of adult incontinence products and distributes disposable washcloths.

