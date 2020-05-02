Domino'S Pizza Shares (DPZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ) on September 5th, 2019 at $243.31. In approximately 5 months, Domino'S Pizza has returned 12.37% as of today's recent price of $273.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Domino'S Pizza have traded between a low of $220.90 and a high of $302.05 and are now at $274.00, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. operates a network of company-owned and franchise Domino's Pizza stores, located throughout the United States and in other countries. The Company also operates regional dough manufacturing and distribution centers in the contiguous United States and outside the United States.

