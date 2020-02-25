Dominion Energy Up 8.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (D)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on December 31st, 2019 at $82.35. In approximately 2 months, Dominion Energy has returned 8.62% as of today's recent price of $89.44.

Over the past year, Dominion Energy has traded in a range of $72.61 to $90.14 and is now at $89.44, 23% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

