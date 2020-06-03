Dollar Tree Inc Down 28.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DLTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) on October 30th, 2019 at $111.74. In approximately 4 months, Dollar Tree Inc has returned 28.93% as of today's recent price of $79.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Dollar Tree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $75.56 and a high of $118.10 and are now at $79.41. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates a discount variety store chain in the United States. The Company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise. Dollar Tree offers kitchen and dinning, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products.

