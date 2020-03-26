Dish Network-A Has Returned 40.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DISH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) on February 26th, 2020 at $37.38. In approximately 4 weeks, Dish Network-A has returned 40.82% as of today's recent price of $22.12.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $17.09 to $44.66 and is now at $22.12, 29% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dish Network-A.

