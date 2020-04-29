Dish Network-A Up 7.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DISH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) on April 9th, 2020 at $22.93. In approximately 3 weeks, Dish Network-A has returned 6.96% as of today's recent price of $24.52.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $17.09 to $44.66 and is now at $24.54, 44% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dish Network-A shares.

