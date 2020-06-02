Dish Network-A Up 4.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DISH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) on November 12th, 2019 at $36.19. In approximately 3 months, Dish Network-A has returned 4.21% as of today's recent price of $37.71.
Dish Network-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.66 and a 52-week low of $23.22 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $37.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.
DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dish Network-A shares.
Log in and add Dish Network-A (DISH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights dish network-a
Ticker(s): DISH