Dish Network-A Up 4.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DISH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) on November 12th, 2019 at $36.19. In approximately 3 months, Dish Network-A has returned 4.21% as of today's recent price of $37.71.

Dish Network-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.66 and a 52-week low of $23.22 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $37.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dish Network-A shares.

