Discovery Comm-A Shares Down 36.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (DISCA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) on January 24th, 2020 at $30.16. In approximately 2 months, Discovery Comm-A has returned 36.17% as of today's recent price of $19.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discovery Comm-A have traded between a low of $17.12 and a high of $33.65 and are now at $19.25, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

