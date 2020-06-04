Discovery Comm-A Down 34.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DISCA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) on January 24th, 2020 at $30.16. In approximately 2 months, Discovery Comm-A has returned 34.75% as of today's recent price of $19.68.

Over the past year, Discovery Comm-A has traded in a range of $17.12 to $33.65 and is now at $19.68, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Discovery Comm-A.

Log in and add Discovery Comm-A (DISCA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.