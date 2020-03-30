Discovery Comm-C Has Returned 39.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DISCK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) on January 24th, 2020 at $28.48. In approximately 2 months, Discovery Comm-C has returned 39.43% as of today's recent price of $17.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discovery Comm-C have traded between a low of $15.43 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $17.25, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Discovery Comm-C.

