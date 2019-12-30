Discovery Comm-C Has Returned 17.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DISCK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) on November 5th, 2019 at $26.25. In approximately 2 months, Discovery Comm-C has returned 17.24% as of today's recent price of $30.77.

Discovery Comm-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $21.99 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $30.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

