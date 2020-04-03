Discovery Comm-C Has Returned 12.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DISCK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) on January 24th, 2020 at $28.48. In approximately 1 month, Discovery Comm-C has returned 12.22% as of today's recent price of $25.00.

Discovery Comm-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $21.99 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $25.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Discovery Comm-C.

