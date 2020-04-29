Discovery Comm-A Up 4.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DISCA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) on April 9th, 2020 at $22.37. In approximately 3 weeks, Discovery Comm-A has returned 4.60% as of today's recent price of $23.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discovery Comm-A have traded between a low of $17.12 and a high of $33.65 and are now at $23.48, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Discovery Comm-A shares.

Log in and add Discovery Comm-A (DISCA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.