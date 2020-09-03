Discover Financi Down 24.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) on January 6th, 2020 at $82.53. In approximately 2 months, Discover Financi has returned 24.17% as of today's recent price of $62.58.

Over the past year, Discover Financi has traded in a range of $61.33 to $92.98 and is now at $62.58, 2% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Discover Financial Services operates as a credit card issuer and electronic payment services company. The Company issues credit cards and offers student and personal loans, as well as savings products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Discover Financial Services manages automated teller machine networks.

