Discover Financi Down 16.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) on January 6th, 2020 at $82.53. In approximately 2 months, Discover Financi has returned 16.39% as of today's recent price of $69.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discover Financi have traded between a low of $68.97 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $69.00, which is 0% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Discover Financial Services operates as a credit card issuer and electronic payment services company. The Company issues credit cards and offers student and personal loans, as well as savings products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Discover Financial Services manages automated teller machine networks.

