Diodes Inc Has Returned 35.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DIOD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) on January 29th, 2020 at $54.66. In approximately 2 months, Diodes Inc has returned 35.14% as of today's recent price of $35.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Diodes Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.88 and a high of $59.70 and are now at $35.45, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 2.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Diodes Incorporated manufactures and supplies discrete, logic, and analog semiconductor devices to consumers in the electronics, computing, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. The Company's products include diodes, transistors, MOSFETs, single gate logic, LED drivers, and USB switches.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Diodes Inc.

Log in and add Diodes Inc (DIOD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.