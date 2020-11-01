Diodes Inc Has Returned 22.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DIOD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) on December 5th, 2019 at $47.10. In approximately 1 month, Diodes Inc has returned 22.34% as of today's recent price of $57.62.

Over the past year, Diodes Inchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $58.59 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

Diodes Incorporated manufactures and supplies discrete, logic, and analog semiconductor devices to consumers in the electronics, computing, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. The Company's products include diodes, transistors, MOSFETs, single gate logic, LED drivers, and USB switches.

