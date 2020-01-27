Diodes Inc Has Returned 17.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DIOD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) on December 5th, 2019 at $47.10. In approximately 2 months, Diodes Inc has returned 17.03% as of today's recent price of $55.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Diodes Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.88 and a high of $59.70 and are now at $55.12, 84% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

Diodes Incorporated manufactures and supplies discrete, logic, and analog semiconductor devices to consumers in the electronics, computing, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. The Company's products include diodes, transistors, MOSFETs, single gate logic, LED drivers, and USB switches.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Diodes Inc shares.

