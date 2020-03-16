Dineequity Inc Has Returned 58.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DIN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dineequity Inc (NYSE:DIN) on February 27th, 2020 at $83.80. In approximately 3 weeks, Dineequity Inc has returned 58.86% as of today's recent price of $34.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dineequity Inc have traded between the current low of $33.00 and a high of $104.46 and are now at $34.48. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises family restaurants. The Company's restaurants feature pancakes, omelets, and other breakfast specialties, as well as lunch and dinner items. Dine Brands Global serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dineequity Inc.

Log in and add Dineequity Inc (DIN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.