Dillards Inc-A Has Returned 45.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DDS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dillards Inc-A (:DDS) on November 20th, 2019 at $72.61. In approximately 4 months, Dillards Inc-A has returned 45.13% as of today's recent price of $39.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dillards Inc-A have traded between a low of $33.28 and a high of $86.71 and are now at $39.84, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 3.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores located primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, and midwestern United States. The Company offers name-brand and private-label merchandise, including fashion apparel and home furnishings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dillards Inc-A.

