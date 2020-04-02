Dillards Inc-A Down 14.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DDS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dillards Inc-A (:DDS) on November 20th, 2019 at $72.61. In approximately 3 months, Dillards Inc-A has returned 14.91% as of today's recent price of $61.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Dillards Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.95 and a high of $86.71 and are now at $60.65, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 1.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores located primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, and midwestern United States. The Company offers name-brand and private-label merchandise, including fashion apparel and home furnishings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dillards Inc-A.

Log in and add Dillards Inc-A (DDS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.