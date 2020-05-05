Digimarc Corp Up 15.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DMRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) on March 26th, 2020 at $13.98. In approximately 1 month, Digimarc Corp has returned 15.45% as of today's recent price of $16.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Digimarc Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.92 and a high of $66.50 and are now at $16.38, 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% lower and 5.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation provides digital watermarking technologies that allow imperceptible digital code to be embedded in printed and digital versions of visual content. Content includes movies, photographic and artistic images, and valuable documents such as financial instruments, passports, and tickets.

