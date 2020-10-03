Digi Intl Inc Down 26.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DGII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) on January 31st, 2020 at $15.91. In approximately 1 month, Digi Intl Inc has returned 26.71% as of today's recent price of $11.66.

Digi Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.95 and a 52-week low of $8.50 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $11.66 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Digi International Inc. provides communications adapters that enable open systems and server-based applications. The Company also produces local area networking products. Digi markets its products through a global network of distributors, systems integrators, value added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers.

