Digi Intl Inc Up 44.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DGII)

Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) identified an Uptrend on January 8th, 2019 at $11.63. In approximately 13 months, Digi Intl Inc has returned 44.63% as of today's recent price of $16.82.

Over the past year, Digi Intl Inc has traded in a range of $8.50 to $18.95 and is now at $16.82, 98% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

Digi International Inc. provides communications adapters that enable open systems and server-based applications. The Company also produces local area networking products. Digi markets its products through a global network of distributors, systems integrators, value added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers.

