Dick'S Sporting Shares Up 34.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on August 22nd, 2019 at $35.23. In approximately 4 months, Dick'S Sporting has returned 34.62% as of today's recent price of $47.42.

Dick'S Sporting share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.78 and a 52-week low of $29.69 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $47.42 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.

