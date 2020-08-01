Dick'S Sporting Has Returned 37.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on August 22nd, 2019 at $35.23. In approximately 5 months, Dick'S Sporting has returned 37.03% as of today's recent price of $48.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Dick'S Sporting share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.27 and a high of $49.77 and are now at $48.27, 54% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.

