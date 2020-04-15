Dick'S Sporting Has Returned 15.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on March 26th, 2020 at $21.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Dick'S Sporting has returned 15.05% as of today's recent price of $25.12.

Over the past year, Dick'S Sporting has traded in a range of $13.46 to $49.77 and is now at $25.11, 87% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.

