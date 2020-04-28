Diamondrock Hosp Up 58.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DRH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH) on March 20th, 2020 at $3.52. In approximately 1 month, Diamondrock Hosp has returned 58.66% as of today's recent price of $5.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diamondrock Hosp have traded between a low of $1.96 and a high of $11.79 and are now at $5.58, which is 185% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, and invests in upper scale and upscale hotel properties located in North America. DiamondRock also invests in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations.

