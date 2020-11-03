Diamondback Ener Has Returned 62.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FANG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) on February 24th, 2020 at $72.54. In approximately 2 weeks, Diamondback Ener has returned 61.98% as of today's recent price of $27.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diamondback Ener have traded between a low of $23.37 and a high of $114.14 and are now at $27.58, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.23% lower and 4.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Diamondback Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company currently focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Diamondback Ener.

Log in and add Diamondback Ener (FANG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.