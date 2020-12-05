Diamondback Ener Up 9.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FANG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) on April 24th, 2020 at $38.59. In approximately 2 weeks, Diamondback Ener has returned 9.46% as of today's recent price of $42.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diamondback Ener have traded between a low of $14.55 and a high of $114.14 and are now at $42.24, which is 190% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Diamondback Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company currently focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

