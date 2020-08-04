Diamondback Ener Up 57.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FANG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) on March 24th, 2020 at $22.81. In approximately 2 weeks, Diamondback Ener has returned 57.86% as of today's recent price of $36.00.

Diamondback Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.14 and a 52-week low of $14.55 and are now trading 147% above that low price at $36.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Diamondback Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company currently focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Diamondback Ener shares.

