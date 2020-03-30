Diamond Hill Has Returned 38.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DHIL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL) on November 29th, 2019 at $136.77. In approximately 4 months, Diamond Hill has returned 38.22% as of today's recent price of $84.49.

Over the past year, Diamond Hill has traded in a range of $75.00 to $150.00 and is now at $84.49, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. provides investment management services. The Company serves to corporations, public entities, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals and families.

