Diamond Hill Down 35.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DHIL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL) on November 29th, 2019 at $136.77. In approximately 4 months, Diamond Hill has returned 35.56% as of today's recent price of $88.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diamond Hill have traded between a low of $75.00 and a high of $150.00 and are now at $89.00, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 4.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. provides investment management services. The Company serves to corporations, public entities, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals and families.

