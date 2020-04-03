Diamond Hill (DHIL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL) on November 29th, 2019 at $136.77. In approximately 3 months, Diamond Hill has returned 6.93% as of today's recent price of $127.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diamond Hill have traded between a low of $122.72 and a high of $217.68 and are now at $127.29, which is 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. provides investment management services. The Company serves to corporations, public entities, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals and families.

