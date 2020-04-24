Diamond Hill Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DHIL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL) on April 9th, 2020 at $93.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Diamond Hill has returned 10.41% as of today's recent price of $102.74.

Over the past year, Diamond Hill has traded in a range of $75.00 to $150.00 and is now at $101.81, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. provides investment management services. The Company serves to corporations, public entities, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals and families.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Diamond Hill shares.

