Dht Holdings Inc Has Returned 45.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DHT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) on September 6th, 2019 at $5.79. In approximately 4 months, Dht Holdings Inc has returned 45.72% as of today's recent price of $8.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Dht Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.60 and a high of $8.83 and are now at $8.40, 133% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. The company provides transportation services to oil companies and trades internationally with a fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax, and Suezmax segments.

