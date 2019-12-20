Dht Holdings Inc Has Returned 35.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DHT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) on September 6th, 2019 at $5.79. In approximately 4 months, Dht Holdings Inc has returned 35.70% as of today's recent price of $7.85.

Over the past year, Dht Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $3.60 to $7.99 and is now at $7.85, 118% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% higher and 1.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. The company provides transportation services to oil companies and trades internationally with a fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax, and Suezmax segments.

