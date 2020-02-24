Dht Holdings Inc Down 29.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DHT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) on January 15th, 2020 at $7.40. In approximately 1 month, Dht Holdings Inc has returned 29.75% as of today's recent price of $5.20.

Dht Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.83 and a 52-week low of $4.11 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $5.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. The company provides transportation services to oil companies and trades internationally with a fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax, and Suezmax segments.

