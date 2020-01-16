Dexcom Has Returned 45.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DXCM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on October 7th, 2019 at $159.90. In approximately 3 months, Dexcom has returned 45.26% as of today's recent price of $232.27.

Dexcom share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $242.14 and a 52-week low of $57.68 and are now trading 303% above that low price at $232.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

DexCom Inc. operates as a medical device company focused on the design and development of continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. The Company has developed a small implantable device that continuously measures glucose levels in subcutaneous tissue just under the skin and a small external receiver to which the sensor transmits glucose levels at specified intervals.

