Dermira Shares Up 78.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DERM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) on October 21st, 2019 at $7.18. In approximately 2 months, Dermira has returned 78.82% as of today's recent price of $12.83.

Over the past year, Dermira has traded in a range of $7.66 to $38.75 and is now at $12.83, 67% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 5.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Dermira, Inc. develops and commercializes dermatology therapies. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Dermira serves patients in the United States.

