Dentsply Sirona Shares Up 8.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XRAY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) on March 26th, 2020 at $37.27. In approximately 3 weeks, Dentsply Sirona has returned 7.98% as of today's recent price of $40.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Dentsply Sirona share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.58 and a high of $60.87 and are now at $40.27, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.

