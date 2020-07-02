Denny'S Corp Up 2.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DENN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Denny'S Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) on December 4th, 2019 at $20.68. In approximately 2 months, Denny'S Corp has returned 2.66% as of today's recent price of $21.23.

Denny'S Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.11 and a 52-week low of $10.02 and are now trading 112% above that low price at $21.23 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Denny's Corporation operates as a full-service family restaurant chain directly and through franchises. The Company manages restaurants under the Denny's name in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Mexico, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Denny'S Corp shares.

Log in and add Denny'S Corp (DENN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.