Delta Natural Ga Shares Up 0.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DGAS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Delta Natural Ga (:DGAS) on February 21st, 2017 at $30.41. In approximately 39 months, Delta Natural Ga has returned 0.92% as of today's recent price of $30.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Natural Ga have traded between a low of $22.06 and a high of $31.29 and are now at $30.69, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. distributes, stores, transports, gathers, and produces natural gas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, buys and sells gas, as well as operates underground storage and production properties. Delta Natural Gas serves customers in the State of Kentucky.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Delta Natural Ga shares.

