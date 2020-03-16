Delta Apparel Shares Down 62.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (DLA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) on January 13th, 2020 at $28.93. In approximately 2 months, Delta Apparel has returned 62.74% as of today's recent price of $10.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Apparel have traded between the current low of $10.78 and a high of $31.71 and are now at $10.78. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Delta Apparel, Inc. designs, markets, and manufactures branded and private label active and head wear apparel. The Company's products are sold to boutiques, department stores, outdoor and sporting goods retailers, college bookstores, screen printers, and the US military.

