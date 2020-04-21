Delphi Automotiv (DLPH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) on April 3rd, 2020 at $6.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Delphi Automotiv has returned 13.95% as of today's recent price of $7.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delphi Automotiv have traded between a low of $5.39 and a high of $26.12 and are now at $7.72, which is 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Delphi Technologies PLC provides automotive parts and equipment. The Company develops, designs, and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. Delphi Technologies serves customers in the United Kingdom.

